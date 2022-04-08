After not releasing any club music for the past two years due to the pandemic, Martin Garrix has been premiering one club ID after the other during his live shows over the last couple of weeks. Last week, he announced the release of his first-ever club album, Sentio, which will be out on the 29th of April.

“The crazy thing is I’ve never released a Garrix album. During COVID I made zero club music because it felt weird to make festival music when there were no shows. When the shows came back I had so much new, revived energy that I made tons of new club music. We’ve decided to release a lot of the tracks in the coming weeks and bundle them into a club album. I feel like people have collected new energy the past two years, and I can’t describe how amazing it feels to be back on tour and seeing everyone’s reactions to all the new music.”

Beginning with the incredible Zedd collaboration, “Follow,” he’s since released “Limitless” with Mesto and “Reboot” with Vluarr. Today, he follows it up again with yet another team up with Brooks, “Quantum.”

A reunion everybody has been waiting for: Martin Garrix and Brooks collaborate on Garrix’s second release of the week, “Quantum.” As one of the most requested IDs after his Ultra Music Festival Miami set, “Quantum” quickly became a fan favorite after the first live spins. In true Garrix and Brooks fashion, the track is an outstanding banger with an infectious drop.

Check out the growing Sentio tracklist below!

Photo via Rukes.com