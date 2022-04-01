NOISIA is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Even more accurate is they’re the guest at a party who is trying to leave but keeps bumping into people before they can get to the door.

The trio announced their imminent breakup in September 2019 and a Farewell tour to go along with it, but COVID got in the way of that. The tour was extended into 2021, and then again into 2022. Now, we’re learning that they have one final send off before they take their final bow: a new album.

Split The Atom, their first album, was released in 2010. That was proceeded by Outer Edges in 2016. Between and outside of those, they’ve released a variety of projects, including a few remix albums, as well as an album as I Am Legion with Foreign Beggars, in addition to scoring the Devil May Cry video game in 2013.

A solo NOISIA project hasn’t come out since 2019 with “The Hole Pt. 1.” They’ve done plenty of collaborations since, including “Supersonic” with Skrillex and josh pan, but this album is sure to be their best work yet if it’s also to be their last.