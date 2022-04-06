Following confirmation yesterday that Kanye West was no longer headlining the final day of Coachella, Sunday’s new headliners have been officially revealed:

Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd

The Weeknd and the Swedish trio have a history of collaboration so the pairing isn’t completely out of left field, and SHM were already scheduled to play the festival. It makes sense to move them up in the lineup, and adding The Weeknd keeps the trend of having at least one rapper headline the event.

We’ve already seen ticket prices on secondary markets drop dramatically, so if you’ve been thinking about snagging a ticket last minute, now’s your chance. Of course, that also leaves the question of where to stay which might be a bit harder to figure out. But if you have the drive, you can probably find something.

Check out the new Coachella lineup below.