Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell, have just released their long awaited debut full length Paradise Again, just as they head back to the California desert for a landmark headlining performance with The Weeknd to close out this weekend’s Coachella Festival.

The group has been teasing their “debut” album for months, apparently erasing their previous “debut,” Until Now, from 2012, as their debut of record. Regardless, the expansive 17-track features an equally expansive array of features, including The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sting.

Paradise Again came together in the wake of rediscovering their musical synergy on the band’s 2019 reunion tour, spending countless hours in the studio over the course of the subsequent years, exorcizing new sonic palettes, textures, and tones from an arsenal of analog synths. While the new batch of material is recognizably Swedish House Mafia, it also represents an ambitious broadening of their musical scope, as evidenced by the wide ranging roster of collaborators and guests

“There’s always new ground to break,” states Angello. “However, the biggest challenge was to do what nobody expected us to. We needed to find sounds in the studio we had never heard before and were excited about. It’s super inspiring for me to be in a band where we actually want to challenge ourselves. This is definitely one of the most exciting times for us, because we’re having fun like 15-year-olds again.”

Listen below and catch Swedish House Mafia on the polo fields of Coachella the next two Sundays with The Weeknd!

Photo via Alexander Wessely