HARDWELL is back. Of course, it hardly needs to be said after his explosive surprise guest slot to close out Ultra Music Festival in Miami just a little over a month ago. But just the next week, he dropped his first new tracks in three years: “BROKEN MIRROR” and “INTO THE UNKNOWN.”

Two weeks later, he came back with “F*CKING SOCIETY.” Today, to round out the month, he’s back again with his newest installment, “BLACK MAGIC.” All of which will be featured on his forthcoming album, REBELS NEVER DIE.

As the world was able to surmise from his Ultra set, HARDWELL is coming back with a bit of a new sound, diving deeper into the roots of house and some techno thrown in. “BLACK MAGIC” perfectly captures this vibe with minimal elements but still a pounding club sound at its core.

We’ll hear more from the forthcoming album as the weeks go on, but for now listen to “BLACK MAGIC” below.

Photo via Rukes.com