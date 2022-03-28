Nearly ten years on from when he performed one of the most electrifying performances at perhaps one of

the most influential electronic music events in history, Hardwell returned to the stage at Ultra Music Festival to make history with arguably the most anticipated return show of 2022.

In Autumn 2018, after more than a decade of playing the biggest festivals on the planet, Hardwell announced he would be taking a sabbatical from touring. So his emphatic return on Sunday night, his first official show since his concert with the Metropole Orkest Symphony at the Ziggo Dome back in October 2018, was unsurprisingly a moment for the history books. Playing a “surprise set” on the main stage (though most were able to surmise it was him), closing out the festival’s weekend, the 150,000 capacity crowd excitedly greeted Hardwell’s return. Whereas online, his performance also broke Ultra’s numbers via the live stream, with fans tuning in from around the globe, all eager to watch Hardwell’s first official live set in some 3.5 years.

Revealing a new show and new sound, alongside announcing a 24-date world tour supporting his new artist album, Rebels Never Die, Hardwell used his headline slot at Ultra over the weekend to mark a new era in his career. This momentous occasion during Ultra not only served as Hardwell’s first show back but a chance for him to ignite the attention of fans worldwide. Always a leader, with a quest to evolve, not repeat. Hardwell’s new 14-track solo album, released on his label Revealed Recordings, represents a critical point in the musical shift for one of electronic music’s biggest known stars.

The brand new Rebels Never Die world tour is a large-scale production concept that will give fans a unique multi-dimensional experience to witness Hardwell perform live back on stage. Throughout 2022, the Rebels Never Die album tour will see Hardwell on the road with already 24 dates booked on the biggest stages across Europe, Asia, North and South America.

