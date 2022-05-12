The announcement from Dutch electronic music legends, Noisia, that they’d recorded a surprise third and final artist album, ‘Closer‘, was recently heralded by fans, peers, and media alike. Although, for many in the US, the announcement falling on April 1 did result in a bit of confusion as to whether it was genuine.

Fortunately, Closer was truly released today, and it underscores Noisia’s phenomenal musical legacy, both within drum & bass and wider electronic music; the album includes 11 new songs within the 20-strong tracklist, and features collaborations with Skrillex, Black Sun Empire, The Upbeats, Camo & Krooked, Mefjus, Phace, IMANU, Halogenix, Posij, Former, Two Fingers.

In September 2019, Noisia aka Nik Roos, Martijn van Sonderen, and Thijs de Vlieger announced that the group would split at the end of 2020, the final chapter in a hugely successful 20-year career that saw Noisia break new ground for drum & bass, and become one of the most respected outfits in electronic music. However, following the COVID-19 pandemic they postponed the ‘end of Noisia’ until summer 2022 to allow them to say goodbye to as many of their Dutch and international fans as possible. The final curtain will be at Lowlands on August 21 – their ninth performance at the festival.

Listen to Closer below.