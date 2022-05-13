Elements Music & Arts Festival is looking like one of the top festivals to hit this year, promising not only an incredibly diverse lineup, but a ton of other activations and activities throughout the three days. They recently announced their phase two lineup, bringing indie/electronic icon, Tycho. “Alien bass music” heavyweight Shlump and breakout tech house artist Chapter & Verse also joined the bill, along with what is sure to be an electrifying B2B between Desert Hearts’ Porky and Marbs.

Elements is boasting the biggest names in dance music, featuring a coveted Redux set from Kaskade along with sets from the likes of Rezz, Seth Troxler, Claptone, Nicole Moudaber, Gene Farris, Sofi Tukker, and there’s plenty more you can view below.

What Elements promises is so much more than just a music festival. The founders Brett & Timothy developed Elements as being an immersive arts and music experience with a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, centered around the 4 elements: Fire, Earth, Water, Air.

This year’s edition is at a brand new location in magical forests of Long Pond, PA, powered by an on-site solar farm. Some new additions include The Cleanest Art Car on the planet, Scrubby Bubbly, that will be making its debut this year. This moving clean-machine will be cruising around the campground and stages day and night, playing good tunes. If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to rave in a life size washer machine, this year, you can check that off your bucket list, because Elements is debuting a Foam Sweet Foam dance party experience.

If you want to take a break from dancing, there’s a healing garden, yoga and meditation classes, floating lounges up in the trees. Elements is also providing 24-hour food court with an array of healthy & organic local food sourced from Pocono Organics, helping fuel you through the three days.