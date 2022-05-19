Bass house lovers will relish in the sounds of StoryTime Records x Nightenjin Present: Unleashed — a compilation that features producer friends of each label.

When it comes to seeking out talent in electronic music, StoryTime Records and Nightenjin stay ahead of the curve, providing platforms for newcomers in the scene. The result is a never ending cycle of new music, offering fresh perspectives with every release.

This comp serves up a new generation of creators — Zewmob, Chard x Matt Campbell, TRYPBOX, Nolephant, Avenue, SPACEWALK, Alex Amaro and Prayer Handz. Purposefully arranged from harder to lighter tracks, Unleashed is a lively, yet smooth play through with much variety in the mix.

Listen here!

Stream/download: music.nightenjin.com/unleashedcomp