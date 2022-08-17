GRiZ announces today the return of ‘Another World’, a two-day event at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on October 28th and 29th.

This year’s edition of ‘Another World’ is set to be an immersive experience with GRiZ performing both sets “In The Round” this Halloween weekend. The two-night affair kicks off Friday, October 28th with experimental bass musician MIZE and rising Alabama-based bass DJ Black Carl!, continuing into Saturday, October 29th with female trap producer Rossy, and Denver-based twin DJ duo MZG, along with headline performances by GRiZ both nights.

In the past year, GRiZ has accomplished remarkable new milestones including selling out consecutive nights for bespoke events ‘Space Camp’ at Virginia’s 11,000-capacity Hampton Coliseum and ‘GRiZMAS’ at Detroit’s 4,800-capacity Masonic Temple. With a past trend of selling out within hours, the unparalleled demand for one of electronic music’s most celebrated artists continues, be sure to move quickly to secure tickets to ‘Another World’.

Continuing to promote safety at his events, GRiZ announced his harm prevention and drug safety program the Harmony Project created in partnership with Dance Safe and Good Night Out Vancouver, which debuted last month at ‘GRiZMAS In July’. The Harmony Project aligns with GRiZ’s mission to spread positivity on and off the dance floor.

The remainder of 2022 will see GRiZ continuing to make the festival rounds with upcoming performances at Breakaway Music Festival, ILLfest, Riverside Festival, Same Same But Different Festival, Imagine Music Festival, and Dusk Music Festival. ‘Another World’ marks GRiZ’s fourth event of the year, following ‘GRiZMAS In July’. Additional upcoming events this year include the debut of ‘Triple Rainbow’ at Alpine Valley Music Theater on September 16th and 17th, and return of ‘Space Camp’ at Hampton Coliseum on December 16th and 17th.

Pre-sale tickets for GRiZ’s upcoming ‘Another World’ shows at 1STBANK Center are available this Thursday, August 17th at 10 AM MT.