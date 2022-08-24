It’s only been about 3 months since the last EP from G Jones, Acid Disk 2, but you should be getting ready for the next one.

ILLUSORY TRACKS is dropping “before the end of 2022” and the first single, “OPERATOR,” is coming out this Friday, August 26.

Scroll down for a preview of the track being dropped live.

ILLUSORY TRACKS EP // OPERATOR OUT 8.26.22 pic.twitter.com/mFsN9CBAt3 — G JONES (@gjonesbass) August 24, 2022

NO WAY! Been waiting 3 years haha , legit my favorite tune of yours ⚪️⚫️🗝📞▪️✔️ pic.twitter.com/ZajgLYHmeA — ArCay (@ArCayTime) August 24, 2022

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for BUKU