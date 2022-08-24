If you aren’t intimately familiar with a city’s local concert and live music scene, you might visit sites like Songkick or Bandsintown to find out who’s playing where. On the artist side, this provides musicians and teams with powerful tools to more accurately engage their most devoted fans. And as a growing artist, knowledge and data are power.

Last week, Bandsintown launched its new Fan Management Suite on its Bandsintown for Artists platform. These free CRM tools give artists the ability to build and engage a live audience and sell more tickets by enabling them to own fan data, build mailing lists, grow their Bandsintown following, and promote shows, music, merch and more.

With algorithms on social media constantly changing (or in the case of Twitter, mostly leaving virality to chance), consistent and meaningful engagement is incredibly important to track. Artists using Bandsintown’s new Fan Management Suite retain full ownership of their fan relationships and have a direct line of communication to them without filters, algorithms, or costs all within a single artist-friendly platform.

“There is no sustainable future for artists without the ability to own their first party data,” said co-founder and managing partner of Bandsintown, Fabrice Sergent. “Reaching fans is getting harder than ever as social algorithms become more unpredictable, web cookies disappear and platforms come and go. That’s why having a direct connection to fans is critical for artists. Bandsintown is the best companion to help our 560,000 artists superserve their most engaged fans, the concertgoers.”

Even someone with an already-existing massive fanbase like Post Malone was able to gain more than 5,000 new fan contacts in 1 week after announcing his new tour with the Bandsintown Widget embedded on his website. Those are not contacts that may or may not see news about shows based on algorithms. Post Malone, and any other artists, can directly engage with those fans to make sure they receive meaningful news directly to their inboxes.

To learn more about Bandsintown for Artists and Bandintown’s Fan Management Suite, visit https://www.artist.bandsintown.com/.