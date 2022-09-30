Beyond The Veil, the debut studio album from Seven Lions, is due out in exactly three weeks. Today, he unveils the third single from the project, “Stop Thinking” with Lights.

Digging more into his trance side, with opening chords that invoke memories of “Language,” “Stop Thinking” makes use of the tried and true method of hiding melancholy lyrics within a bright and exciting melody. The song opens with someone in a relationship pleading with their partner, thinking about who they were and who they thought the other was, when they first starting pursuing something outside themselves.

At first, the tone is more exasperated and tired. Frustrated, even. As things progress, it turns into becoming comfortable with who you are and knowing that if the other person can’t accept that, it’s just not meant to be. Not in a regretful way, but proud of growth and moving forward.

Beyond The Veil is set for arrival on Seven Lions’ own Ophelia Records imprint on October 21. Pre-save the album here.

Photo via Ashley Von Helsing