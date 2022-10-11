MitiS returns to Ophelia Records with his first multi-track release since his 2021 sophomore album Lost, and it’s certainly worth the wait. Together sees him teaming up with Ray Volpe on “Don’t Look Down” featuring Linney, a beautiful and thrashing melodic/heavy one-two punch. While it’s a bit formulaic in construction, following in the footsteps of Seven Lions’ “Island,” the two producers and Linney forge their own path.

Apart from “Don’t Look Down,” we also get “It’s All You” with Amidy and “Youth” with Crystal Skies, which are more in line with MitiS’s past releases.

The EP traverses through heart-warming dance-pop, head-turning heavy dubstep, and sonically blissful melodic bass. The release comes amid MitiS’ heavy touring schedule featuring slots on huge shows including North Coast Music Festival, Imagine Music Festival, Red Rocks, and Groove Cruise, to name a few.

Listen below!