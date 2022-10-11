Yesterday, rumors going around on Twitter centered around a video taken out of context led to many fans asking if RÜFÜS DU SOL was breaking up or not. At one point during their show at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, Tyrone Lindqvist said, “Tonight is very special because it marks the end of the chapter for us as a unit. I just feel really blessed we get to share tonight with you guys.”

A video of the moment was uploaded to social media, but was part of a larger speech to the crowd that didn’t make the cut. The most likely explanation of the quote in question is that the group members are no longer all living in Los Angeles at the same time.

But more to the point, RÜFÜS shared some photos later last night of the show on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “P.S we’re just getting started.”

Clearly, they saw the hubbub and questions on social media and wanted to set the record straight.

