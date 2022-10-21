We’re getting a new ILLENIUM album. As today’s new song, “Worst Day” with MAX appeared on Spotify, it was bundled with a few of his previous recent singles, “From The Ashes,” “All That Really Matters,” and “Shivering.” The same thing happened as Fallen Embers was nearing release.

Nothing has been officially announced yet, to our knowledge, but the signs are there.

As for “Worst Day,” vibe wise, it shares a lot of similarities with “Good Things Fall Apart” with Jon Bellion. The pop influence on this single, though, feels like it comes from OneRepublic — very significant Waking Up vibes.

Listen below.