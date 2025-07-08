Getter makes massive return after indefinite hiatus

After nearly a 4 year hiatus, Californian DJ and producer Getter has made a supercharged comeback. Also known as the rapper Terror Reid, he took a break from electronic music to focus on his mental health and hip hop career. Getter was recently signed to United Talent Agency, signalling his official return to electronic music.

The Dubstep, trap and future bass artist performed to a locked in crowd at the Brownies and Lemonade Festival which took place last weekend, where he showcased a multi–genre set which included rap, bass house, trap, dubstep and more.

The event, which was titled B&L Presents: Getter, took place on 4 July at The Vermont in Los Angeles, and was the first stop in his Resurrection Tour. The sold-out reunion show featured Leotrix, Black Carl! and Lizzy Jane on the supporting lineup too.

Getter’s last release before his hiatus was the 2021 EP Some Creature, while he recently dropped a remix of Mike Posner’s hit ‘Cooler Than Me’ via Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records.

His Resurrection tour continues on Friday, 11 July at The Pinnacle in Nashville, and features none other than SVDDEN DEATH. For all Getter’s upcoming tour dates and tickets, click HERE

