ADE unveils first wave of artists featuring James Hype, Black Coffee, Chippy Nonstop & more

July 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
ADE / ADE Facebook

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the globe’s premier electronic music gathering, returns in October, and it’s kicking things off with a staggering first wave of artists. 

The first wave includes over 350 artists from all corners of the globe, across genres ranging from Techno, Trance, Afro house, Bass, House, Grime and Amapiano. From the likes of Paul van Dyk to Black Coffee, Skepta, James Hype, Chippy Nonstop and John Summit, this year’s edition is gearing up to be one of ADE’s most prolific instalments to date. 

Taking place from 22 – 26 October, over 100 events already locked in and more than 3000 artists expected, ADE 2025 is set to be one for the books. Secure your tickets HERE

Follow ADE:

WebsiteInstagramFacebookX

 

