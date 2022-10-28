It is once again that time of year… the annual Halloween mix from RL Grime has officially arrived, less than a full day after he played to a sold-out crowd at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Given the setting of the performance, this year’s mix intro was done by Bruce Buffer, the official octagon announcer for UFC events.

The hour-long mix, for a while now, isn’t as Halloween-themed as some of the earliest mixes, but you can catch samples from various horror or suspense IPs throughout, like the X-Files theme at the beginning.

Check it out below and keep it on repeat all weekend as you plan and execute your Halloween festivities.

Photo via Rukes.com