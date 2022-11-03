It was only a few months ago that Flume hopped into his Discord for an Ask Me Anything and ended up dropping a couple of long sought-after IDs that fans thought had been lost to the times. Now, the Australian producer has dug up an old laptop from around the time he was producing his debut album, Flume, in 2012 and plans to share many works in progress (WIPs) and unreleased songs from the era.

The songs will be shown during a live stream on Sunday via TikTok, the only platform on which he’s made the announcement. Sunday also just so happens to be just short of the actual 10th anniversary of Flume, released November 9, 2012. He apparently had issues with everything from the laptop power and the sound, in addition to not being able to find the laptop in the first place.

Unfortunately, the stream is going to happen in Australian Eastern Daylight Time, meaning it’s going to be 5am ET and 2am PT for us here in the US. Thankfully, Flume fans are dedicated and we’ll likely have a recording on his subreddit or elsewhere by the time we wake up to start our days.

H/T TSIS | Photo via Oh Dag Yo