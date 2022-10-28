HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, ranked among International Nightlife Congress’ 100 World’s Best Nightclubs, after a spectacular 2022 Summer season that saw DJ Snake, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Alok and more perform, just announced their Fall 2022 line up.

Fans will be able to enjoy sets from the likes of Morten, James Hype, Valentino Khan, Gordo, Dombresky, Two Friends, with more to be announced.

Head over to www.hq2ac.com for more information, and check the full line up below.

HQ2 Upcoming Calendar

Oct 27 – Deux Twins

Oct 28 – Morten

Oct 29 – The Halloween Ball – HQ2 Ovation Hall

Oct 29 – James Hype

Nov 4 – Jason Weiss

Nov 5 – Laszewo

Nov 11 – DJ Klutch’s Birthday

Nov 12 – Valentino Khan

Nov 18 – DJ Toro

Nov 19 – Gordo

Nov 25 – Deerock

Nov 26 – Shortkutz, Riz, Big Ben

Dec 3 – Dombresky

Dec 9 – DJ Spider

Dec 10 – Two Friends

Dec 17 – TELYKast

Dec 12 – Rick Wonder

Jan 7 – Sound Factory Marathon