HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, ranked among International Nightlife Congress’ 100 World’s Best Nightclubs, after a spectacular 2022 Summer season that saw DJ Snake, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Alok and more perform, just announced their Fall 2022 line up.
Fans will be able to enjoy sets from the likes of Morten, James Hype, Valentino Khan, Gordo, Dombresky, Two Friends, with more to be announced.
Head over to www.hq2ac.com for more information, and check the full line up below.
HQ2 Upcoming Calendar
Oct 27 – Deux Twins
Oct 28 – Morten
Oct 29 – The Halloween Ball – HQ2 Ovation Hall
Oct 29 – James Hype
Nov 4 – Jason Weiss
Nov 5 – Laszewo
Nov 11 – DJ Klutch’s Birthday
Nov 12 – Valentino Khan
Nov 18 – DJ Toro
Nov 19 – Gordo
Nov 25 – Deerock
Nov 26 – Shortkutz, Riz, Big Ben
Dec 3 – Dombresky
Dec 9 – DJ Spider
Dec 10 – Two Friends
Dec 17 – TELYKast
Dec 12 – Rick Wonder
Jan 7 – Sound Factory Marathon