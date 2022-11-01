DJ/producers Alan Braxe & Dj Falcon (close Daft Punk associates and legends in French House who also happen to be cousins) came together for the first time ever this year as Braxe + Falcon and made what some are calling the song of 2022, “Step By Step.”

Braxe + Falcon are coming to LA this month performing live @ El Rey (KCRW & Freaks Only Presents) on 11/12 for one of their first-ever U.S. shows as Braxe + Falcon. They’ll be stopping in San Francisco at 1015 Folsom the night before, and New York City this weekend.

See tickets here for LA, New York City, and San Francisco and check out “Step By Step” below.