GORDO, recently crowned the world’s highest ranked Hispanic by DJMag, has just been announced as the headliner at the Brooklyn Hangar this New Year’s Eve in New York City. The event is a collaboration between Elements Festival and DEG Presents. The evening will also include sets from Golden Pony, Papyon, and more.

Following a year of highlights, including being crowned #1 producer on Billboard’s Hot 100 producers, by producing nearly half of Drake’s ‘Honestly Nevermind,’ and selling out shows in Latin American and all over the world, the artist formerly known as Carnage, is set to finish 2022 with a bang!

Find more and grab your tickets here, this for sure will be the place to be on New Year’s Eve in NYC.

Elements Festival and DEG Presents, New Years Eve 2022 with GORDO, Brooklyn Hangar, 2 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232