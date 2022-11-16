Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of five annual music tours across multiple genres and one annual comedy tour. Notable alumni include Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Latto, Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park), Cole Swindell, Logic, Kane Brown, Asking Alexandria, 21 Savage, and Lindsay Ell; to name a few.

Boogie T will be launching into the new year on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, starting in Chicago, IL on January 27. “I can’t imagine a better way to kick off 2023 than headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour,” says Boogie T. “I’m so stoked to blast dubstep across the country with some of my best homies. No doubt this tour is gonna be the best one yet!”

Tickets for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Boogie T will go on sale to the general public on November 18, 2022. See the full schedule below, and visit www.outbreakpresents.com for more information.