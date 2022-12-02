Prices for Electric Forest were sent out yesterday, which, understandably, made some people upset. The festival is a bit more expensive this year — and you can likely attribute that to any variety of factors, none of which have been explicitly stated at this time. However, today brings the “initial lineup” for the 2023 edition, which already boasts a hefty amount of artists.

Joining The String Cheese Incident (performing 2 Incidents) on the top of the bill are ODESZA, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, REZZ, SOFI TUKKER, Goose, Ganja White Night, Chris Lake, Madeon, and Chromeo.

Also joining the Electric Forest 2023 lineup is 070 Shake, BLOND:ISH, Channel Tres, bass house breakout Chris Lorenzo, basketball-legend-turned- powerhouse-DIESEL, R&B duo Emotional Oranges, GASHI, Gorgon City, Hayden James, Kai Wachi, techno marching band MEUTE, dubstep producer PEEKABOO, San Holo, singer-songwriter sensation SG Lewis, SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD, Virtual Riot, and many more.

For information on all Wristband and Lodging packages, including 2023 Good Life options, the new Lucky Lake campground, and additional new lodging options, go here.

Loyalty On Sales begin on Monday, December 5, and continue throughout the week. For more information on the EF Loyalty Program – including 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, and 4 in The Forest, plus Good Life and GA Loyalty – go here.

General On Sale begins at 12 PM EST on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Photo provided by Electric Forest