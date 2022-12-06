Ultra Music Festival has unveiled its star-studded Phase 2 lineup, adding more than 100 additional acts to the 2023 event taking place Friday, March 24 – Sunday, March 26 at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

In September, Ultra announced an impressive roster of Phase 1 headliners including Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Claude VonStroke, CloZee, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Ganja White Night, GIGANTIC NGHTMRE (Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE), Grimes, Gryffin, Hardwell, the world debut of HI-LO b2b Testpilot, Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5), Kayzo (live), Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens b2b Tchami, REZZ, Subtronics, Swedish House Mafia, Tale Of Us, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd.

With the Phase 2 lineup announcement, Ultra welcomes back a plethora of veteran headliners including Afrojack, Alesso, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Gareth Emery, Marshmello, Tiësto, and Vini Vici.

M.I.A. will also return to Ultra for the first time since 2014. After making their inaugural festival appearance in 2022, Canadian electronic trio Black Tiger Sex Machine will return to Ultra for the global debut of their live show, Black Tiger Sex Machine presents Portals. WAKAAN label boss Liquid Stranger will make his highly-anticipated Ultra debut, transporting his otherworldly bass sound for an epic headlining performance.

The festival will also present a string of debut back-to-back headlining performances from Adam Beyer x Cirez D, Dom Dolla b2b Vintage Culture, the global inaugural performance of Jauz b2b SVDDEN DEATH, Nicole Moudaber b2b Chris Liebing, and Dubfire b2b Kölsch.

Check out the full phase 2 lineup below!

Photo via aLIVE Coverage