We’ve come to hold new releases from Skrillex at arm’s length. After being promised, multiple times, multiple albums, and left wanting, the easiest thing to do is not have any expectations at all so that when something does come, it still feels like a gift. (Artists don’t owe us anything, but we’ve been teased and left dry many times already.)

Out of nowhere today, 100 gecs dropped a surprise EP, Snake Eyes, including a 113-second collab with none other than Skrillex. Of course the production is incredible, and everyone is talking about the snare.

WHAT THE FUCK @100gecs @Skrillex THIS SNARE SHOULD BE ILLEGAL — villa2k (@villatheram) December 2, 2022

this 100 gecs x skrillex snare sounds like someone breaking an extremely tiny glass bottle of fairy dust & vyvanse — Club Dr. (@WERK_BEATS) December 2, 2022

how does skrillex keep inventing new snares — gaszia (@Gaszia) December 1, 2022

Photo via Rukes.com