There are many options for how to spend your New Year’s Eve this year, from Countdown in San Bernardino, to Decadence in Phoenix or Denver, to Jackpot NYE in Vegas, and more. Even if you’re not making it out to a show or festival this year to ring in 2023, you can still make any gathering a party with a slate of exclusive NYE 2023 mixes available now via Apple Music.

Dozens of artists have offered up their services to make your night enjoyable and you won’t have to worry about finding a particular vibe. Among the mixes available are Tiësto, Fatboy Slim, Sub Focus, MikeQ, Major Lazer, Tim Sweeney, Vashtie, Austin Millz, SG Lewis, Aluna, BR0NZ3 G0DD3SS, Play-N-Skillz, DJ LUDBRISA, Eliza Rose, Nia Archives, Martin Garrix, Purple Disco Machine, Kiddy Smile, Nicole Moudaber, Uncle Waffles, HoneyLuv, Takkyu Ishino, Closet Yi, C.FRIM and more.

The full slate of Apple Music NYE 2023 DJ Mixes can be found HERE.

Photo via Rukes.com