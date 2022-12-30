Major artist collaborations have become far more common in the age of social media, but that doesn’t make them any less special — especially when they get the combination right. Today, SLANDER, Alison Wonderland, and Said the Sky release their massive collaboration, “Picture,” first during SLANDER and Said The Sky’s epic b2b EDC Vegas set while Wonderland tuned in via Facetime.

As 2022 closes, its release is their final gift of the year for fans. “We are so excited ‘Picture’ is finally here. We have been working on this song since fall 2019 and we could not be happier with the final version. Massive shout out to Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky for being two of the kindest and most talented humans we have ever worked with,” shares SLANDER.

Listen below!