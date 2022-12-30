Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell make up Swedish House Mafia, but it’s not the only group these three are in. Axwell and Ingrosso teamed up for years and were incredibly successful, but the project between Ingrosso and Angello, called Buy Now, is objectively lesser known.

As a duo, the two put out a single in 2008 and then went silent. (Tracks under Buy Now and Peter Brocks on Spotify are incorrectly attributed, and Buy Now actually refers to Buy Now Records.) However, as 2022 draws to a close, they’ve risen from the depths for an A/B release with PARISI, “Church” and “Speak Up.”

“We Haven’t released ‘Buy Now’ music since 2008 so 2022 felt like a good start to fuck around in the studio and put out music,” Angello said on Twitter. “First we did the collaboration with Salvatore Ganacci and today we let you take part of a long night at Church studios in London with our brothers Parisi!”

Check out the two new singles below.