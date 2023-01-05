The whole US is being hit with some pretty nasty weather right now, and hopefully everyone is staying dry and safe. But these days stuck inside (we know how that goes…) can become pretty restless. Thankfully, Lane 8 just dropped his latest Winter Mixtape and it’s absolutely perfect to create some peaceful and harmonious vibes wherever you might be right now.

Clocking in at 3 hours of music, plenty of material from Lane 8 himself, as well as many IDs, plus music from Chris Lake, Fred again.., EDX, Bonobo, Tinlicker, and more will help set the mood.

Check it out below!