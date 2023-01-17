Do LaB have officially announced the musical lineup for the 20th anniversary of Lightning in a Bottle taking place Memorial Day Weekend at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California this May 24-29, 2023.

LIB’s 2023 lineup will be its largest and most ambitious to date with stage headliners including Rezz, Sofi Tukker, ZHU, Liquid Stranger, TOKiMONSTA ,The Glitch Mob, Tale Of Us, Diplo, Purple Disco Machine, and more. In line with LIB’s 20th anniversary, it’s only right that some of the community’s longtime favorites return for this milestone edition. In addition to aforementioned artists, fans can expect the return of Random Rab, El Papachango, Dimond Saints, David Starfire, and a special performance by William Close & The Earth Harp Experience.

The five-day experience will be kicked off by a variety of programming on the festival’s opening days. Interactive yoga and movement classes will take place both Wednesday and Thursday, along with talks and workshops at the Compass and Learning Kitchen on Thursday. Fans can also expect the iconic 80s Prom to make its return. Music programming will begin on the Woogie Stage on Thursday afternoon, giving attendees a full extra day to get a first look at the immersive stage’s new design.

For those looking for the joy of a camping festival with an elevated experience, LIB will return VIP offerings first introduced during the 2022 edition. VIP pass holders can find reprieve in backstage lounges at Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, grab refreshments in these areas at exclusive bars, enjoy special pop-up interactive experiences, take advantage of access to the Atlaswyld Beach Club & Bar, and watch headlining performances at the elevated Lightning Stage or enclosed Thunder Stage viewing areas. For more info on VIP tickets, visit https://www.libfestival.org/tickets.

Check out the full lineup below!

20 years of lightning has led us to our most eclectic array of artists yet ⚡️ Get tickets: https://t.co/M9B6C9SvV1 pic.twitter.com/C0cPR3I9CB — Lightning in a Bottle (@LIBfestival) January 17, 2023

Photo via Eric Allen