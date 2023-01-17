Governors Ball returns this year with a lineup featuring Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar as headliners in a new venue at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

After leaving Randall’s Island, the festival has been held for the past two years at Citi Field, though the cancelled iteration in 2020 was scheduled to be held there, as well. The new venue is in Queens, off Meadow Lake.

Scheduled for June 9-11, the lineup also includes Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, and more.

Get tickets here.

2023 🗽@citibank presale available now via https://t.co/rFKRXlBci6. Fan early access tickets available 1/19 at 10am ET, sign up on our website. General on-sale to follow. pic.twitter.com/iSSjQZz0mR — Gov Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 17, 2023

Photo via @gregnoire