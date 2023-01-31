We still remember when Virtual Self b2b G Jones was first announced for last year’s return of Second Sky. It was the epitome of, “Holy shit, really? This is really happening?!” It was the first Virtual Self set in a couple years, and a rare b2b for G Jones outside of Eprom.

The festival went down last October, including sets from RL Grime, Skrillex, and the man Porter Robinson himself. Back then, Skrillex hadn’t yet started his deluge of new music, so that was pretty cool — but he’d already been a surprise guest at the festival before. Virtual Self b2b G Jones was wholly unique and particularly attuned to the palate of the audience, bringing Virtual Self back from, essentially, hiatus and pairing the project with another of the most talented sound designers in the game.

Now, the full hour-long set is available to stream at leisure, on SoundCloud and Apple Music. Check out the full stream below and don’t be afraid to play it again, and again, and again, and again… we won’t judge.