If you were wondering whether the deluge of new Skrillex music would stop or slow down after January, here’s your answer. For the fifth week of the year, Skrillex has dropped his fifth single, this time teaming up with Palestinian singer Nai Barghouti for “Xena.”

The track has clear Middle Eastern, almost Indian influence, especially in the drums and rhythm, not to mention Nai’s impressive vocal range and style. Beginning with an extremely minimal trap beat, it later moves into a hard dance section that should absolutely kick any crowd into overdrive when it hits.

Check it out below!

Photo by Marilyn Hue