Rezz’s HypnoVizion label is already off to a promising start since it was founded late last year. Her own ‘Nightmare on Rezz Street 2’ is essentially a gimme, as that would have been released on her own label regardless. That being said, resurrecting Isqa, teaming up with Quackson and Wreckno herself, and now releasing the first single from an upcoming EDDIE EP truly showcases the direction the label is going in.

To EDDIE’s own credit, the young producer is talented as hell, we even acknowledged that when we included him in our Artists To Watch for 2020 at the end of 2019. There’s no time limit to when we watch these artists, but his success is no surprise regardless.

The first single from his upcoming EP on HypnoVizion is “Incubator,” a classic midtempo tune with heavily distorted bass and those telltale heavy kicks. EDDIE spices things up with some subtle instrumentation and backing vocals, but this is really just a taste.

“Incubator is the tastemaker to showcase my upcoming EP + who EDDIE really is in 2023 onwards. This one is all about dark driving rhythms that can make you feel like you’re in a dystopian reality,” EDDIE says regarding the release.

