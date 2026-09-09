EDC Las Vegas Unveils 12-Day Camp EDC for Its New “Dusk Till Dawn” Era

Insomniac is stretching EDC Las Vegas into a genuine two-week affair for 2027. The company has confirmed a 12-day Camp EDC package running Thursday, May 13 through Monday, May 24 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the longest camping window the festival has ever offered, and it’s built specifically around EDC’s first-ever two-weekend format. Rather than the usual pack-up-and-leave routine, campers on the full 12-day pass can stay onsite between weekends, coming and going as they please while Camp EDC keeps programming, parties and community events running in the gap.

That gap sits between EDC Dusk (May 14-16) and EDC Dawn (May 21-23), two separate three-day weekends splitting what’s traditionally been a single event, both housed under the same Las Vegas Motor Speedway roof. Insomniac says the 2027 edition will also run at a reduced capacity compared to previous years, a move aimed at freeing up space on the dance floors and easing some of the travel and accommodation strain longtime Headliners have flagged in past editions.

Campers get three ways in: four-person Cozy ShiftPOD camping, a more kitted-out two-person Cozier ShiftPOD option with air mattresses and a preferred location, or bring-your-own RV camping, which requires power add-ons for anyone booking the full 12-day stretch. Each option can be locked in with a $30 deposit, and additional vehicle parking passes are sold separately.

The full 12-Day Dusk Till Dawn package goes on sale Thursday, September 10, open to all festival pass holders including single-weekend buyers, with past campers getting early access at 11am PT ahead of the general Future Owl sale at 12pm PT. Single-weekend Dusk and Dawn camping passes follow a week later on September 17, with the same presale structure. Lineup and pricing details are expected in the coming months.