New Book Traces Two Decades of London’s Rupture Rave 

Rupture, the London jungle and drum & bass night and label co-founded by Double O and Mantra in 2006, is getting its own book. We Are Rupture: Signals from the Heart of the Rave lands via Velocity Press on November 13, pulling together stories, poetry, photography and reflections from attendees, artists, workers and event producers to trace two decades of the party’s community, Blackness and sound system heritage. Contributors include Fabio, DJ Storm, Tim Reaper and DJ Flight.

The book doubles as a tribute to Corsica Studios, Rupture’s home for 18 years before the venue closed this past May. Rupture marked the closure with the Corsica Forever EP featuring Mantra, Double O, dBridge and Skeptical. In a press statement, Mantra was clear that the project isn’t really about Rupture itself, but about pushing the music and culture forward and building something that lasts, describing the way it’s brought people from all walks of life together through music as something close to spiritual.

We Are Rupture joins a growing catalog for Velocity Press this year, following Aftershock: The Seismic Impact of Dubstep by Lauren Martin and Ukrainian Field Notes by Gianmarco Del Re. More details are available via Velocity Press’s website.