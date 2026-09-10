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Zealous Records Keeps Its US Expansion Going With Reza's Slow Down EP
Tiësto’s Full Creamfields Steel Yard Set Is Now on YouTube
Sasha & John Digweed Close Out Their Ibiza Season With Carl Cox at UNVRS

Tiësto’s Full Creamfields Steel Yard Set Is Now on YouTube

September 10, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Tiësto has put his entire Creamfields UK 2026 performance online, uploading the complete Steel Yard set, recorded on 30 August,  to his YouTube channel as a 76-minute watch. The upload leans deep into the trance-driven direction the Dutch star has been building his sets around lately, giving fans who missed it live a full replay of the set rather than a highlight reel.

The tracklist moves fast out of the gate, opening with his ownDon’t Lose Your Head’ featuring Olivia Sebastianelli before stacking a run of trance staples and reworks Three Drives’ Greece 2000’, Solarstone vs Sirocco’s ‘Destination (Effen Remix)’, and his own remix of Guru Josh’s ‘Infinity’. From there it pushes into Elysian’s ‘Now We Are Free’ and a mashup blending Cygnus X’s ‘Superstring’ with ‘You’re Not Alone’.

The back half keeps that same energy going, weaving in Plummet’s ‘Damaged’ alongside Tiësto’s own remixes of Cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe’s ‘Prada’, KETTAMA’s ‘Comes and Goes’, and CRW’s ‘I Feel Love’. An unreleased collaboration with Benwal surfaces around the midpoint, sitting next to cuts from N-Trance and EMMRSN.

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The release continues a trance-forward stretch for Tiësto this year, following his UNVRS Ibiza Sunrise residency and his Atomium show in Brussels earlier in the summer. The full set is streaming now on his official YouTube channel.

September 10, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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