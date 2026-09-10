Zealous Records Keeps Its US Expansion Going With Reza’s Slow Down EP

Zealous Records is doubling down on its American presence. A month after handing its 24th release to a US debutant, the Nottingham label crosses the Atlantic again for Reza (US), whose three-track Slow Down EP drops September 10.

The label has come a long way from its origins as a Nottingham party series. Founded by Josh Dean in 2020, Zealous now counts over 30 events across Nottingham and London, including nights at Secret Garden and The Brickworks, and a catalogue that’s reached listeners in more than 200 countries. Through that growth, the signing philosophy has stayed simple: get to artists early, give them real support, and let the records speak for themselves. Reza is the latest proof of concept.

Across all three tracks, Slow Down leans into a stripped-back, after-dark sound where the vocal work carries as much weight as the groove. The title track builds tension through churning hats and a locked-in bassline, then flips the script on the drop, instead of exploding, the energy retreats, as if the whole room just got told to ease off. ‘Muito Gata’ turns up the heat for the middle of a set, its Portuguese vocal trading blows with a bassline that keeps cutting out and crashing back in. Closer ‘Sound Pressure’ goes full throwback, built for the 3am crowd, a gut-punch bassline, raw vocal energy, and a slow-building noise section that finally snaps into release.

Reza sums up the EP as a love story chasing something real, with the title track setting the tone; deep, minimal, and quietly seductive – for the whole release.

Slow Down is out now via Zealous Records.

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