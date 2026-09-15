Armin van Buuren Appears in Drag as ‘Mystery Queen’ on Dutch TV

Photo Credit: bredadancemusic / Instagram

Armin van Buuren has stepped outside his usual DJ booth attire, appearing in full drag as the “Mystery Queen” on Dutch television show Make Up Your Mind.

The trance icon unexpectedly appeared on Saturday’s RTL4 show, where celebrities perform in drag while a panel guesses their identities. Van Buuren was revealed as Daisy Belle.

Before the episode, van Buuren shared a video message urging people to “feel free, feel safe, and look after each other.” Afterwards, the A State of Trance founder explained that his appearance aimed to promote acceptance and personal expression, not just serve as a stunt.

“For me, this wasn’t just about dressing up or surprising people,” van Buuren shared on Instagram. Emphasising that music and dance embody “freedom, expression and bringing people together,” he expressed his wish for fans to feel safe being themselves on dancefloors globally.

The appearance coincides with his ongoing UNVRS Ibiza residency through 5 October, featuring weekly vinyl-only sets. It also comes as Make Up Your Mind expands internationally across Germany, Belgium, and Italy via Be-Entertainment.