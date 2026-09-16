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Charlotte de Witte Announces Long-Awaited The Resistance EP

Charlotte de Witte Announces Long-Awaited The Resistance EP

September 16, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Photo Credit: Charlotte de Witte / Facebook

Charlotte de Witte has announced the release of The Resistance, a new three-track EP arriving 24 September on her KNTXT label alongside an ambitious new audiovisual live show of the same name.

Developed throughout 2026, the EP features three new tracks which are already road-tested worldwide in her DJ sets, plus an “Intro Version” of the title track, with collaborations from Theo Nasa and XSALT. Proceeds raised from The Resistance will go to The Nighttime Foundation.

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The Resistance expands the Belgian DJ’s multimedia show, combining her DJ set with dedicated visuals toured across festivals in 2026. It follows her April release of the Amor EP on KNTXT and her November 2025 debut album.

The new EP arrives as de Witte continues to expand the world surrounding KNTXT, the label and event platform she established in 2015. Over the past decade, the imprint has developed into one of the most prominent platforms in contemporary techno, hosting releases and events internationally.

September 16, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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