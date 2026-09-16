Fred again.. and LATIN MAFIA’s Mexico City DJ Set Arrives on Apple Music

Photo Credit: Fred again.. / Instagram

Fred again.. and Mexican trio LATIN MAFIA have shared the full recording of their Mexico City DJ set from the USB002 tour, with the nearly four-hour performance now available exclusively on Apple Music in Spatial Audio.

Recorded on 11 December 2025 at Expo Santa Fe, the nearly four-hour, 55-track set features music from both acts alongside selections from artists like The Prodigy, Jon Hopkins, Crybaby, ROSALÍA, and Mala. Marking the final stop of Fred again..’s ten-week, ten-city USB002 tour, LATIN MAFIA joined him in the booth, capturing a key early chapter in a creative partnership that later produced their collaborative mixtape, 9 months & 50 hours.

Created during a non-stop livestream in Mexico City, Fred again.., LATIN MAFIA, and producer Benjy Gibson developed the project across several days before debuting it at Palacio de los Deportes. The resulting 14-track, mostly Spanish-language mixtape blends electronic music, garage, cumbia, ambient, and pop. The Mexico City DJ set predates these 9 months & 50 hours sessions, capturing the chemistry behind their partnership. Additionally, the July 35-minute film under the fabric documented a one-take session recorded shortly before Fred’s December 2025 show.

As the third and final USB002 DJ set on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, joining sets from Lyon (with Caribou and Floating Points) and Toronto (with Four Tet), this release follows the recent audio drop from Fred again.. and LATIN MAFIA’s July 2026 show at Palacio de los Deportes.