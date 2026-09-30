California Extends Drink-Spiking Prevention Requirements for Nightclubs and Bars

Photo Credit: Marta Branco

California nightclubs and bars are set to continue offering drink-spiking prevention measures after Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation extending requirements for venues serving alcohol.

Signed on September 20, Assembly Bill 1982 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal removes the sunset date on California Alcoholic Beverage Control Act rules for Type 48 venues. To combat drink spiking and related sexual violence, bars and nightclubs must continue offering drug-testing devices, such as strips, stickers, or straws for detecting substances like ketamine, GHB, and flunitrazepam. Venues can provide these test kits for free or charge up to a reasonable amount based on wholesale costs.

Type 48 licensees must also provide removable drink lids upon request, stocking lids for at least one container type used on-site. Venues may offer lids for free or at wholesale cost. Additionally, venues must display prominent signage, using one of two approved notices, informing patrons about the availability of drink lids and drug-spiking test kits.

The requirements build on prior legislation by former nightclub owner Lowenthal to combat drink spiking and associated crimes like sexual assault. California also mandates alcohol-service training covering drink-spiking awareness, prevention, and test kit usage. By removing the late-2026 expiration date, the law permanently integrates drink-testing provisions, protective covers, and staff training into the licensing duties for Type 48 venues across the state.