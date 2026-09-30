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Priyank Shah Unveils Immersive Concept Album KSHATRA
Martin Garrix Teases New Single ‘This Dream Of You’ Featuring His Own Vocals
California Extends Drink-Spiking Prevention Requirements for Nightclubs and Bars

Martin Garrix Teases New Single ‘This Dream Of You’ Featuring His Own Vocals

September 30, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Photo Credit: Martin Garrix / Instagram

Martin Garrix is set to explore a more personal side of his artistry with his upcoming single This Dream Of You, which will arrive on 2 October. 

The track sees the Dutch DJ and producer once again step behind the microphone, providing his own vocals on a release that was first introduced to audiences during his 2026 festival performances.

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Garrix premiered an early version of the track as his Tomorrowland 2026 opener. He later teased clips on Instagram, featuring festival footage and a guitar performance,and played the track during summer shows. Following his March single Catharina, which marked his solo vocal debut, ‘This Dream Of You’ again features his own singing.

Garrix admitted singing is “very far out of my comfort zone”, but he is eager to explore new artistic directions. This follows a busy year featuring collaborations like Repeat It with Ed Sheeran and Fireflies with U2, the latter debuted with The Edge at Tomorrowland before its July release. ‘This Dream Of You’ is expected to join tracks like ‘Catharina’, ‘Bizarre’, ‘Repeat It’, and ‘Fireflies’ on his upcoming second studio album, his first LP since 2022’s Sentio.

September 30, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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