Beatport Launches New Electronic Genre Category, Indie Tech

Photo Credit: Beatport

Beatport has officially introduced Indie Tech, a new standalone genre category designed to give a home to the heavier, more club-focused sound that has emerged from contemporary Indie Dance.

The new category launched with its own genre page, Top 100 chart and dedicated editorial space for artists and labels working within the style. Beatport describes Indie Tech as a sound built around “punchy drums, prominent basslines and bold synth hooks,” with an emphasis on driving grooves, large builds and peak-time dancefloor impact.

According to Beatport, Indie Tech blends influences from Tech House, Melodic House & Techno, Bass House, and Mainstage, bridging Indie Dance with heavier club styles. Key artists include Adam Ten, Mita Gami, Vintage Culture, and Max Styler, with associated labels such as Maccabi House, Higher Ground, and Diynamic.

Beatport’s VP of Global Curation, Raph Pujol, stated that creating Indie Tech resulted from discussions with artists and labels wanting to distinguish this heavier sound from Indie Dance. This follows Beatport’s broader genre expansion, including adding Indie Tech to its delivery system in September and introducing Latin Electronic with subgenres like Tribal/Guaracha, Electronic Cumbia, Moombahton, and Raptor House earlier this year. Giving Indie Tech its own dedicated marketplace space provides creators with clearer classification for discovery, charting, and promotion.