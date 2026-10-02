Fatboy Slim Says He’s Never Been Paid to Play Glastonbury After More Than 100 Performances

Fatboy Slim Says He’s Never Been Paid to Play Glastonbury After More Than 100 Performances

Photo Credit: Fatboy Slim / Facebook

Fatboy Slim has revealed that he has never received a performance fee for playing Glastonbury Festival, despite appearing at the Worthy Farm event more than 100 times throughout his career.

In an interview with The Metro, Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim) revealed that festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have never paid him for performing at Glastonbury, nor has he paid for tickets. Instead, they provide free access and allow him to play informal, unannounced sets across smaller venues. Cook first played the festival in 1986 as bassist for The Housemartins before becoming a staple as Fatboy Slim, headlining the Other Stage in 2005 and playing venues like The Park, Block9, and Silver Hayes.

In 2025, Cook celebrated his 100th Glastonbury performance, though the exact total is unverified due to numerous secret or multi-set appearances. His involvement predates Fatboy Slim; in 2024, he played the Pyramid Stage with former Housemartins bandmate Paul Heaton, nearly 40 years after their original festival debut.

Cook prioritises Glastonbury’s culture and charitable mission over money, viewing it as a forward-thinking, non-commercial experience. In 2023, the festival donated over £3.7 million to charity (including Oxfam, WaterAid, and Greenpeace) with the help of more than 10,000 volunteers.