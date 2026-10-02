Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
California Extends Drink-Spiking Prevention Requirements for Nightclubs and Bars
Fatboy Slim Says He’s Never Been Paid to Play Glastonbury After More Than 100 Performances

Fatboy Slim Says He’s Never Been Paid to Play Glastonbury After More Than 100 Performances

October 2, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Photo Credit: Fatboy Slim / Facebook

Fatboy Slim has revealed that he has never received a performance fee for playing Glastonbury Festival, despite appearing at the Worthy Farm event more than 100 times throughout his career.

In an interview with The Metro, Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim) revealed that festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have never paid him for performing at Glastonbury, nor has he paid for tickets. Instead, they provide free access and allow him to play informal, unannounced sets across smaller venues. Cook first played the festival in 1986 as bassist for The Housemartins before becoming a staple as Fatboy Slim, headlining the Other Stage in 2005 and playing venues like The Park, Block9, and Silver Hayes.

Advertisement

In 2025, Cook celebrated his 100th Glastonbury performance, though the exact total is unverified due to numerous secret or multi-set appearances. His involvement predates Fatboy Slim; in 2024, he played the Pyramid Stage with former Housemartins bandmate Paul Heaton, nearly 40 years after their original festival debut.

Cook prioritises Glastonbury’s culture and charitable mission over money, viewing it as a forward-thinking, non-commercial experience. In 2023, the festival donated over £3.7 million to charity (including Oxfam, WaterAid, and Greenpeace) with the help of more than 10,000 volunteers.

October 2, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

California Extends Drink-Spiking Prevention Requirements for Nightclubs and Bars

September 30, 2026
Next Post

October 2, 2026
Advertisement

Recommended for You