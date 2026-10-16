Ultra Miami 2027 Reveals Phase 1 Lineup Featuring Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Exclusive B2B Sets

Photo Credit: Mihai Vlasceanu

Ultra Music Festival has announced its Phase 1 lineup for its 27th edition, returning to Miami’s Bayfront Park from March 26–28, 2027. Headliners include Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, Marshmello B2B Subtronics, and Sara Landry, alongside exclusive stage takeovers and debuts.

Calvin Harris returns to Ultra Miami for the first time since 2024. He joins headliners Martin Garrix, Dom Dolla, Armin van Buuren, and Steve Aoki, alongside AFROJACK’s debut live set and Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. BUNT. and it’s murph also join the bill. Collaborative highlights include the world debut of Marshmello B2B Subtronics, the US debut of Boris Brejcha B2B Eric Prydz presents Cirez D, as well as B2B sets from Alison Wonderland with Tiffany Day and Nico Moreno with NOVAH.

Ultra’s RESISTANCE brand highlights house and techno with Adam Beyer, Michael Bibi, Mau P, Indira Paganotto, I Hate Models, and Sara Landry. The 2027 festival features debut RESISTANCE takeovers by Drumcode and Baddest Behaviour. Sara Landry brings her Divine Intervention show to the US, Miss Monique debuts her BIORHYTHM AV production, and SOFI TUKKER hosts the Live Stage with Animal Talk. Additionally, STMPD RCRDS celebrates 10 years, A State of Trance returns for its 15th takeover, and Alteza Records presents a psytrance showcase.

The Phase 1 announcement provides a preview of Ultra’s lineup, balancing major headliners, underground acts, new collaborations, and concept performances. Additional artists will be revealed prior to the event, and tickets are currently available. Ultra Music Festival 2027 runs March 26–28 at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. For the full Phase 1 lineup and ticket details, visit the official Ultra Music Festival website.