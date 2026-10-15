Calvin Harris Announces First-Ever North American Headline Tour

Photo Credit: Calvin Harris / Facebook

Calvin Harris has announced his debut North American headline tour, bringing his dance anthems to U.S. and Canadian arenas from April to May 2027. Promoted by Live Nation, the 18-date tour runs from 1 April at Boston’s TD Garden to 27 May at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The tour includes major cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Montreal, Houston, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and San Diego, featuring Harris’s music and large-scale production. Billboard Canada notes it follows cryptic billboards referencing his 2011 single ‘Feel So Close‘. The tour follows major successes, including a February 2026 São Paulo DJ set for 1.6 million people, a solo DJ attendance Guinness World Record, per JamBase. In 2026, Harris also finished his Ushuaïa Ibiza residency and headlined Parklife Festival.

His recent releases continue to bridge club production and crossover dance-pop, a hallmark of his career since hits like ‘Feel So Close’, ‘Summer’, and ‘This Is What You Came For’. His UK No. 3 single ‘Blessings’ (featuring Clementine Douglas) was followed by collaborations with Jessie Reyez (‘Ocean’), Kasabian (‘Release the Pressure’), and Jazzy (‘Satisfy’).

Reserved by Spotify presales start 19 October, artist presales begin 20 October at 12 PM local time, and general sales open 22 October at 12 PM local time on Calvin Harris’s official website.