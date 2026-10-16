ADE 2026: Key Events from ADRIANNA’s Techno Takeover to Nitefreak’s Afroholic Showcase

Amsterdam Dance Event returns October 21–25, 2026, for its 30th anniversary, bringing global electronic music to the Dutch capital. Key underground highlights include UK techno artist ADRIANNA’s album-release events and Zimbabwean producer Nitefreak’s Afroholic Records showcase with Amajoyo at Soulkitchen Amsterdam.

ADRIANNA Brings ADRIANNARCHY to the Faralda Crane

When: Friday, October 23, 02:00–08:00

Where: Faralda Crane Hotel, Amsterdam

Lineup: ADRIANNA, Alex Stein, Christian Smith, T78, Wehbba, The YellowHeads, Alex Micca and Sole Llorente

Inside Amsterdam’s Faralda Crane Hotel, ADRIANNA hosts TMPL Music x Crane Sessions on October 23. The six-hour techno showcase coincides with the release of her debut album, ADRIANNARCHY, scheduled for October 23. Supported by artists including Charlotte de Witte and Adam Beyer, ADRIANNA has also performed at venues and festivals including E1 London and Creamfields.

The album blends driving techno with orchestral textures and piano, with focus track ‘Power Back’ highlighting its combination of forceful rhythms and melodic elements. The release is accompanied by a seven-week remix campaign featuring contributions from techno artists including T78, Alex Stein, Christian Smith, Drunken Kong and The Obsessed.

Additionally, ADRIANNA is scheduled to perform at the sold-out KRAFT Premium Pounding Techno event on Saturday, October 24, at Lagerwal, on Amsterdam’s NDSM wharf. Her set begins at 16:30, alongside ASY*S, Mike Mooie, Sylvie Miles and TheKoosy.

Nitefreak and Afroholic Records Celebrate African Electronic Music

When: Friday, October 23, 23:30–05:00

Where: Soulkitchen Amsterdam, Amstelstraat 30

Presented by: Amajoyo and Afroholic Records

Confirmed lineup: Nitefreak and De La Noise, with more artists to be announced

While ADRIANNA’s events highlight European techno, Amajoyo presents Afroholic ADE turns to the global Afro House movement on October 23. Held at Soulkitchen Amsterdam, the showcase brings together Nitefreak’s Afroholic Records and Amajoyo, the Afro House-focused label and event brand founded by Dutch DJ and producer De La Noise.

The event’s confirmed lineup features Nitefreak and De La Noise, with additional artists yet to be announced. The showcase highlights the growing international reach of African electronic music, bringing Afro House and related sounds into the heart of Amsterdam Dance Event. Tickets and further details are available through Amajoyo’s official website.

Zimbabwean DJ and producer Nitefreak has established an international presence in Afro House and Afro-Progressive House, combining African musical influences with contemporary electronic production. His work includes a remix of Magic System’s ‘Premier Gaou’ with Francis Mercier, which received Gold certification in France. Through Afroholic Records, Nitefreak continues to contribute to the international Afro electronic scene, connecting artists and audiences across different musical cultures.

More ADE 2026 Events Worth Exploring

KI/KI – Five Hours at Ziggo Dome

When: Thursday, October 22, and Friday, October 23

Where: Ziggo Dome

Prominent Dutch DJ and producer KI/KI brings her five-hour solo show to Ziggo Dome across two dates during ADE. Known for her fusion of acid techno, trance and high-energy electronic sounds, KI/KI’s extended sets offer a deeper journey through the styles that have established her as one of the Netherlands’ most prominent electronic artists.

Audio Obscura x EXHALE by Amelie Lens

When: Friday, October 23, 16:00–23:00

Where: G-STAR RAWFACTORY

Amelie Lens brings her EXHALE concept to G-STAR RAWFACTORY in collaboration with Audio Obscura, delivering an afternoon and evening of driving techno. The lineup includes Anfisa Letyago, Adiel B2B HAAi, Dax J B2B DJ Nobu and more, bringing together established and forward-thinking names from the international underground scene.

DGTL at NDSM Warehouse

When: Friday, October 23, 23:30–06:30

Where: NDSM Warehouse

DGTL returns to NDSM Warehouse with a lineup spanning melodic house and techno. Featured artists include Joris Voorn, Kevin de Vries, Miss Monique, Nicky Elisabeth and NTO, combining driving rhythms, atmospheric production and club-focused sounds in one of Amsterdam’s most recognisable industrial venues.

AMF at Johan Cruijff ArenA

When: Saturday, October 24, 21:00–05:00

Where: Johan Cruijff ArenA

AMF brings stadium-scale production to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, with a lineup featuring David Guetta, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, ARTBAT, Korolova, D-Block & S-Te-Fan and Marlon Hoffstadt. David Guetta is set to bring his Monolith show to the event, which spans a broad range of electronic music, from mainstage anthems to techno and harder dance sounds.